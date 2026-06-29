Rivets Rally Late, Slip Past Mummies 3-2

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - For seven innings, the Richmond Flying Mummies appeared poised to claim victory behind a stellar outing from Brendan Murphy. Instead, a late eighth-inning rally by the Rockford Rivets proved decisive in a 3-2 Richmond loss Sunday night at Don McBride Stadium.

The defeat drops Richmond to 16-19 on the season, while Rockford improves to 13-22. Murphy was outstanding, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, walking two, and striking out nine. The right-hander exited with a 2-0 lead.

Richmond broke through in the fourth inning when Prince DeBoskie walked, stole second, and scored on Landen Fry's RBI triple to center. The Mummies added another run in the seventh after consecutive singles by Eli Bennett, Maxwell Molessa, and Ashton Seymore loaded the bases before Eric Harper brought Bennett home with a groundout.

Rockford finally broke through in the eighth against Beau Pasteur. After loading the bases on two walks and an infield single, Jackson Forbes drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the Rivets' first run. An error on a Coby Neville ground ball then allowed two more runs to score, giving Rockford its first lead of the night.

Keith Eusebio put forth a high-quality pitching performance for Rockford, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven over nine innings. Fry led Richmond offensively, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Molessa, Bennett, and Seymore each added a hit. Despite being limited to just two hits, the Rivets capitalized on eight walks issued by Richmond pitching and a pair of Mummies errors.

Richmond will continue its series with Rockford on Monday night at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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