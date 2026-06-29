Rivets Rally Late, Slip Past Mummies 3-2
Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
RICHMOND, Ind. - For seven innings, the Richmond Flying Mummies appeared poised to claim victory behind a stellar outing from Brendan Murphy. Instead, a late eighth-inning rally by the Rockford Rivets proved decisive in a 3-2 Richmond loss Sunday night at Don McBride Stadium.
The defeat drops Richmond to 16-19 on the season, while Rockford improves to 13-22. Murphy was outstanding, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, walking two, and striking out nine. The right-hander exited with a 2-0 lead.
Richmond broke through in the fourth inning when Prince DeBoskie walked, stole second, and scored on Landen Fry's RBI triple to center. The Mummies added another run in the seventh after consecutive singles by Eli Bennett, Maxwell Molessa, and Ashton Seymore loaded the bases before Eric Harper brought Bennett home with a groundout.
Rockford finally broke through in the eighth against Beau Pasteur. After loading the bases on two walks and an infield single, Jackson Forbes drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the Rivets' first run. An error on a Coby Neville ground ball then allowed two more runs to score, giving Rockford its first lead of the night.
Keith Eusebio put forth a high-quality pitching performance for Rockford, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven over nine innings. Fry led Richmond offensively, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Molessa, Bennett, and Seymore each added a hit. Despite being limited to just two hits, the Rivets capitalized on eight walks issued by Richmond pitching and a pair of Mummies errors.
Richmond will continue its series with Rockford on Monday night at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.
Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026
- Big Sticks Take Game One, Drop Game Two in Shortened Doubleheader against Minot - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rivets Rally Late, Slip Past Mummies 3-2 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rox Roll in 12-0 Win over Larks, Finish Series Monday - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Stage Thrilling Comeback to Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Steal Their Way to Win over Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Slow Starts Doom Growlers against Lakeshore - Kalamazoo Growlers
- MoonDogs Drop Game to Stingers 3-4 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Johnson Tames Cats, Huskies Win 5-1 - Duluth Huskies
- Slow Starts Doom Growlers against Lakeshore - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Wausau Takes Magic Number to One with Shutout Win - Wausau Woodchucks
- Eusebio Pitches Nine Strong in Close Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Marsh's Blast Not Enough as Trains Fall 8-4 - Eau Claire Express
- With Win on Sunday, Kingfish Remain Alive in Great Lakes East Championship Race - Kenosha Kingfish
- Pit Spitters Fall in Kenosha, First-Half Race Comes Down to Finale - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Ballenilla Drives in Four in Rockers Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Comeback Bid Falls Short against Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Kalamazoo Growlers Game Preview 6/28 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Welcome Rivets to McBride for Pair of Games, Close out First Half of Season - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Chinooks Extend Winning Streak to Three with Walk-Off Win over Mud Puppies - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Finish First Half with Series in Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
- Rivets Rally Late, Slip Past Mummies 3-2
- Flying Mummies Welcome Rivets to McBride for Pair of Games, Close out First Half of Season
- Mummies, Pit Spitters Split Saturday Twinbill at McBride Stadium
- Flying Mummies Close out First Half of Season with Four-Game Homestand, First Two against Pit Spitters
- Mummies Drop Seventh Straight, Lose 5-3 at Pit Spitters