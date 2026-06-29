Big Sticks Take Game One, Drop Game Two in Shortened Doubleheader against Minot

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - After a rainout day, the Badlands Big Sticks (17-16) split the abbreviated doubleheader against the Minot Hot Tots (13-21) on Sunday, in which Badlands took control and won game one, and dropped game two.

GAME 1

The scoring started in the top of the 3rd inning by the Hot Tots when Tyler Arnold hit a two-run home run to left field, making it 2-0.

Badlands responded strong in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Jalen Evans (Kansas State) got the inning started with a single, later coming across on a single by Cooper Rasmussen (Arkansas - Little Rock).

Jackson Ellison (Liberty) hit a double, putting two runners in scoring position. One run came around on an error, then a single from Samson Pugh (Texas State) plated Ellison and Schlotterback, making it 4-2.

The Hot Tots got one back in the top of the 4th inning on a groundball from Kellan Burke that scored TJ Stottlemyre that made the game 4-3.

The Big Sticks separated themselves from Minot in the later innings. In the 5th inning, Ellison hit his second double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by John Youens (Baylor), extending the lead to 5-3.

Ellison made his presence known again in the bottom of the 6th. After a leadoff walk by Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC), Ellison blasted a two run home run that brought the Big Sticks in front 7-3, which was the final score.

GAME 2

The Hot Tots found a rhythm early, scoring the first two runs in the top of the 1st inning on a wild pitch and an error by the Big Sticks, putting Minot up 2-0.

In the 3rd inning, Arnold hit a double to score Andrew Clapinski and extended Minot's lead to 3-0.

The Hot Tots put another run on the board in the top of the 4th when Nathan Belle hit an infield single to make it 4-0.

In the bottom of the 4th, Rasmussen earned a walk to start the inning and Pugh scored Rasmussen on a ground ball that matched the run in the top half, placing the score at 4-1

Badland's offense pushed another run in the 5th. After a leadoff error placed Nance on base, Nance stole second and third base leading him to score on a sacrifice fly by Ellison.

In the top of the 7th inning, Caleb Gipson hit a three-run home run that brought the lead to 8-2, which would ultimately be the final.

The Big Sticks lead the series against Minot 5-2 and will take on the Hot Tots in the finale on Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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