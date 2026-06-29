Mallards Stage Thrilling Comeback to Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies
Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (23-10) erased a seven-run deficit and completed a dramatic ninth-inning comeback to defeat the Minnesota Mud Puppies (5-8) on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park.
The Mud Puppies struck first in the opening inning when Owen Bond (Creighton University) lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. After Minnesota extended its lead to 2-0, Bond came through again in the third, blasting a grand slam to put the visitors comfortably in front, 6-0.
Minnesota added to its advantage in the fifth on a solo home run by Connor Larsen (University of Central Missouri), while Eli Larson (University of Sioux Falls) kept the Mallards offense quiet through six scoreless innings.
Madison finally found some life in the seventh. Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) drove in a run with a groundout before Griffin Rardin (University of Alabama) launched a two-run homer- his first as a Mallard- to cut the deficit to 7-3.
The Mallards chipped away with another run in the eighth before mounting a stunning rally in the ninth. Down to their final out, John Hadley VI (Creighton University), Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University), and Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) each drew bases-loaded walks to tie the game at seven. With the winning run standing at third, Holland bounced an infield single that plated the final run and completed an unforgettable walk-off comeback.
Eamonn Mulhern (St. Cloud State University) earned his third victory of the season for the Mallards. Patrick Binnebose (Iowa Central Community College) took the loss for the Mud Puppies.
With the win, the Mallards remain tied with Wausau atop the Great Lakes West Division standings with one game left in the first half. Madison hosts the Mud Puppies again Monday night at Warner Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
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