Marsh's Blast Not Enough as Trains Fall 8-4
Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, Wis. - Eau Claire falls once more to La Crosse, marking their second loss in their four-game series with an 8-4 defeat Sunday evening.
With a typical slow start between the two teams, La Crosse earned the first runs of the night in the fourth inning, starting with the first batter, Eli Small, securing a home run, followed by Jake Redding hitting a single to right field, bringing home Logan De Groot and a wild pitch bringing home Maxwell Kalk for a 3-0 lead.
Not stopping, the Loggers secured one more run at the top of the fifth inning after a sacrifice fly caught by Philip Cheong, hit by Mana Lau Kong, bringing home Kelsen Johnson for a 4-0 lead.
Hoping to close out their run deficit, the Express secured their own three runs in the bottom of the fifth, starting with Jaxon Schumacher getting the bats moving and hitting a single to center field, bringing home Hollon Brock.
Quickly after, Cheong hit a double near right field, to bring home Anthony Martinez and a wild pitch thrown to Quinten Marsh brought home Jaxon Schumacher for a 4-3 score.
Despite trying to close the earned run deficit, La Crosse once again pulled away in the top of the seventh inning, starting with a sacrifice fly, followed by two back-to-back home runs to take a larger lead of 7-3.
To put the cherry on top, the Loggers earned their final run in the eighth inning with Lukas Buckner crossing home plate.
With only a few chances left, the Trains hopped to close out the game on a high note but were unable to put together runs and left batters stranded on base. Finishing the game with one more run, Quinten Marsh hit a home run to right field, marking his second hit in an Express jersey and his first home run of the season.
Despite Marsh bringing in hope and being a bright spot, the Trains were unable to connect in the final inning, closing out the game with an 8-4 loss.
Still having hope the Trains will take on the Loggers once more to close out their four-game series at 6:35 p.m. Monday in Copeland Park.
Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026
- Big Sticks Take Game One, Drop Game Two in Shortened Doubleheader against Minot - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rivets Rally Late, Slip Past Mummies 3-2 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rox Roll in 12-0 Win over Larks, Finish Series Monday - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Stage Thrilling Comeback to Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Steal Their Way to Win over Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Slow Starts Doom Growlers against Lakeshore - Kalamazoo Growlers
- MoonDogs Drop Game to Stingers 3-4 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Johnson Tames Cats, Huskies Win 5-1 - Duluth Huskies
- Slow Starts Doom Growlers against Lakeshore - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Wausau Takes Magic Number to One with Shutout Win - Wausau Woodchucks
- Eusebio Pitches Nine Strong in Close Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Marsh's Blast Not Enough as Trains Fall 8-4 - Eau Claire Express
- With Win on Sunday, Kingfish Remain Alive in Great Lakes East Championship Race - Kenosha Kingfish
- Pit Spitters Fall in Kenosha, First-Half Race Comes Down to Finale - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Ballenilla Drives in Four in Rockers Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Comeback Bid Falls Short against Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Kalamazoo Growlers Game Preview 6/28 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Welcome Rivets to McBride for Pair of Games, Close out First Half of Season - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Chinooks Extend Winning Streak to Three with Walk-Off Win over Mud Puppies - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Finish First Half with Series in Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Eau Claire Express Stories
- Marsh's Blast Not Enough as Trains Fall 8-4
- Trains Lose Steam in a 6-3 Setback to Loggers
- Stein's First Triple of the Season Powers Express Past Loggers, 7-3
- Extra-Inning Surge Keeps Trains on Track in Waterloo
- Trains Strike Early, Stay on Track in a 6-1 Victory