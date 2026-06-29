Marsh's Blast Not Enough as Trains Fall 8-4

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - Eau Claire falls once more to La Crosse, marking their second loss in their four-game series with an 8-4 defeat Sunday evening.

With a typical slow start between the two teams, La Crosse earned the first runs of the night in the fourth inning, starting with the first batter, Eli Small, securing a home run, followed by Jake Redding hitting a single to right field, bringing home Logan De Groot and a wild pitch bringing home Maxwell Kalk for a 3-0 lead.

Not stopping, the Loggers secured one more run at the top of the fifth inning after a sacrifice fly caught by Philip Cheong, hit by Mana Lau Kong, bringing home Kelsen Johnson for a 4-0 lead.

Hoping to close out their run deficit, the Express secured their own three runs in the bottom of the fifth, starting with Jaxon Schumacher getting the bats moving and hitting a single to center field, bringing home Hollon Brock.

Quickly after, Cheong hit a double near right field, to bring home Anthony Martinez and a wild pitch thrown to Quinten Marsh brought home Jaxon Schumacher for a 4-3 score.

Despite trying to close the earned run deficit, La Crosse once again pulled away in the top of the seventh inning, starting with a sacrifice fly, followed by two back-to-back home runs to take a larger lead of 7-3.

To put the cherry on top, the Loggers earned their final run in the eighth inning with Lukas Buckner crossing home plate.

With only a few chances left, the Trains hopped to close out the game on a high note but were unable to put together runs and left batters stranded on base. Finishing the game with one more run, Quinten Marsh hit a home run to right field, marking his second hit in an Express jersey and his first home run of the season.

Despite Marsh bringing in hope and being a bright spot, the Trains were unable to connect in the final inning, closing out the game with an 8-4 loss.

Still having hope the Trains will take on the Loggers once more to close out their four-game series at 6:35 p.m. Monday in Copeland Park.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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