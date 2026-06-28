Rockers Finish First Half with Series in Fond du Lac

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers will face off with Fond du Lac this afternoon at 1:05pm. At Herr-Baker Field this year, Green Bay is 2-1 after losing last time out via the come from behind win. The Rockers are coming off of a win against Wisconsin Rapids where the offense exploded in the early innings.

Payton Fort launched two home runs in last night's contest, and the utility man will return to the lineup again, batting ninth and playing first base. The Rockers also bring Eli Selga back into the lineup. The left-handed slugger had the day off yesterday.

Caden Crask-Weeks (Drury University) will have the ball for Green Bay. Through his first five starts this year, the southpaw has had some ups and downs. Two of his starts have only lasted one inning as he hit his pitch limit, but Crask-Weeks has pitched really well in the other three starts. He has a 4.60 ERA and has really picked up the strikeout numbers compared to last season. Crask-Weeks was known as a groundball guy for the Rockers in 2025, but has proven himself to have strikeout stuff here in 2026.

The Dock Spiders are throwing a lefty of their own. Carter Wilcox (University of Iowa) has already pitched against the Rockers this summer. Green Bay's bats got after Wilcox early, plating two runs in the first two innings. With a 4.50 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP, Green Bay will need to be aggressive early as they were yesterday.

The Rockers have a readily available bullpen thanks to the pitching performance at Witter Field last night. They got a solid start from JT Guerrero and then used Holden Harris and KJ Ward. Some of the notable relievers like Caden Roth, the Straily brothers, and Titan Targac are likely all available. Targac pitched really well in Fond du Lac earlier this year. The lefty had two perfect innings against the Dock Spiders.

The Rockers return home on Monday, June 29, hosting the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. That game will be slated for 6:35 pm and signify the end of the first half of Northwoods League baseball. It is also Dog Days! You can bring your dog to the game and receive free hotdogs for the first 90 minutes. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

Rockers Finish First Half with Series in Fond du Lac - Green Bay Rockers

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