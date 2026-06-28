Pit Spitters Fall in Kenosha, First-Half Race Comes Down to Finale

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kenosha, WI - Before a valiant comeback attempt in the ninth inning, the Traverse City Pit Spitters offense was held to just three hits through eight innings by the Kenosha Kingfish, falling 6-4 at Historic Simmons Field.

Jacob Kucharczyk and Ethan Guerra both hit solo home runs for Traverse City, but the late push was not enough.

With one game remaining in the first half, the Pit Spitters and Kalamazoo Growlers are tied for first place at 21-14, with Kenosha trailing by a half-game at 20-14. If the Pit Spitters win tomorrow's game two against Kenosha, they will claim the Great Lakes East Division first-half title. If they lose, the title will go to either Kenosha or Kalamazoo, depending on the Growlers' result against Lakeshore.

Kucharczyk led off the game for Traverse City with a home run to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Kingfish tied things up in the third on an RBI groundout against Traverse City starter Bryce Suiter.

Suiter finished with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, and four earned runs.

Traverse City took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on a Noah Gerrick sacrifice bunt that scored Zach Carlson, but Kenosha answered by scoring five unanswered runs, three in the sixth and two in the eighth.

The eighth-inning runs came against the first reliever of the day for Traverse City, Alex Alberico, marking his first earned runs allowed of the summer in his fourth appearance. Jake Brown covered the final 0.2 scoreless innings.

Down four runs in the top of the ninth with only three hits on the night, Traverse City came alive with extra-base damage. Guerra launched a solo shot to left field, and JT Smith followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 6-4, but the Pit Spitters did not have enough left in the tank.

Kenosha received a six-inning long relief outing from Luke Weber, who took over for starter Brian Gould after Gould worked three frames.

The Pit Spitters (21-14) and Kingfish (20-14) will play game two tomorrow from Kenosha, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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