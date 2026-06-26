Pit Spitters Build Early Lead, Hold off Richmond to Extend Home Win Streak

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - June 25, 2026 - Right-handed starter Kade Johnson set the tone for Traverse City in a 5-3 win over Richmond at Turtle Creek Stadium on Thursday night, tossing six strong innings while Ethan Guerra provided the spark at the plate with two RBI on a 2-for-3 night.

The win gave the Pit Spitters their ninth consecutive home victory in 2026, moving them to 13-3 overall as the home team before the final two games of the four-game set shift to Richmond on Friday and Saturday.

Traverse City sits a half-game ahead of the Kalamazoo Growlers in the Great Lakes East Division with a 20-12 record, while Kalamazoo's matchup with Kenosha remains in progress. Four games remain in the first half to decide the division title.

The Pit Spitters scored the first five runs of the game, plating two in the first, two in the third, and one more in the fifth.

With two outs in the first, Aaron Grant doubled to score Ethan Guerra, then later came home on a double steal. The swipe added to Grant's team-leading stolen base total, now up to 12 on the summer.

In the third, Zach Kucharczyk, a day removed from a three-RBI game, drove in a run with a single. Guerra followed with his first RBI of the night, sending a base hit to center field to stretch the Traverse City lead.

Guerra delivered again two innings later, bringing home the Pit Spitters' final run of the night with a flare into right field that scored Alfredo Velazquez, who made his first appearance in 16 days for Traverse City.

Richmond chipped away at the lead, scoring twice against Johnson in the sixth, only one of them earned, before adding another run against Gabe Helder in the seventh to cut the game to 5-3.

Alex Alberico was the next arm out of the Traverse City bullpen and worked out of trouble in the eighth, stranding two runners on base to keep his scoreless streak alive through his first seven innings of the summer.

David Heefner took the hill in the ninth and collected his fourth save of 2026.

For the third time in four meetings this summer, Richmond outhit Traverse City, this time by an 8-6 margin. The Pit Spitters are now a perfect 4-0 against the Flying Mummies in those games.

The Pit Spitters (20-12) and Flying Mummies (15-17) will finish the four-game set in Richmond on Friday and Saturday.

Traverse City will conclude the first half on the road with a two-game set in Kenosha on Sunday and Monday, eyeing the Great Lakes East first-half title.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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