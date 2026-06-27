Traverse City vs. Richmond Game 3 Postponed
Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Richmond, IN - June 26, 2026 - Friday night's Game 3 between the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Richmond Flying Mummies at Don McBride Stadium has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Both contests will be seven-inning games.
The doubleheader will conclude the series between Traverse City and Richmond, with the Pit Spitters leading the set, 2-0.
The Pit Spitters are currently tied for first place in the Great Lakes East Division with the Kalamazoo Growlers, holding a 19-12 record with five games remaining to decide the first-half title.
Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026
- Tengler Dominates Rivets in Mallards' Win - Rockford Rivets
- Stein's First Triple of the Season Powers Express Past Loggers, 7-3 - Eau Claire Express
- Growlers Fall Flat against Leprechauns - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Dropped by the Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Mankato Strikes First, Never Looks Back in Win over St. Cloud - Mankato MoonDogs
- Huskies Drop Home Heartbreaker to Bucks - Duluth Huskies
- Woodchucks Dominate Fond du Lac, Draw Closer to First Half Title - Wausau Woodchucks
- Traverse City vs. Richmond Game 3 Postponed - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Ckyler Tengler Throws Gem as Madison Mallards Defeat Rockford Rivets - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Drop Series Opener at Bismarck - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Fall, 5-3, at Mankato, Look to Split Series Saturday - St. Cloud Rox
- Growlers Fall Flat against Leprechauns - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Minnesota Mud Puppies Game Preview 6/26 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers and Rafters Set to Play Double Header - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers and Rafters Set to Play Double-Header - Green Bay Rockers
- Flying Mummies Close out First Half of Season with Four-Game Homestand, First Two against Pit Spitters - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Chinooks Outlast Fond du Lac in 9-5 Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Lose Pitching Duel 3-1 in Extra Innings - La Crosse Loggers
- Mummies Drop Seventh Straight, Lose 5-3 at Pit Spitters - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Kingfish's Championship Hopes Dwindle After Extra Innings Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Late Home Run Leads Growlers to Road Sweep - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Huskies Rally for Second Straight Game against Thunder Bay, Earn First Series Win - Duluth Huskies
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Other Recent Traverse City Pit Spitters Stories
- Traverse City vs. Richmond Game 3 Postponed
- Pit Spitters Build Early Lead, Hold off Richmond to Extend Home Win Streak
- Pit Spitters Pitching Locks Down Richmond in 4-1 Win
- Sander Goes 5-For-5, Pit Spitters Split Series in Royal Oak
- Road Struggles Continue as Pit Spitters Drop 19-7 Game at Royal Oak