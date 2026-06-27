Traverse City vs. Richmond Game 3 Postponed

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Richmond, IN - June 26, 2026 - Friday night's Game 3 between the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Richmond Flying Mummies at Don McBride Stadium has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Both contests will be seven-inning games.

The doubleheader will conclude the series between Traverse City and Richmond, with the Pit Spitters leading the set, 2-0.

The Pit Spitters are currently tied for first place in the Great Lakes East Division with the Kalamazoo Growlers, holding a 19-12 record with five games remaining to decide the first-half title.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

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