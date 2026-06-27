Stingers Drop Series Opener at Bismarck

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Minot, N.D. - The Willmar Stingers (14-19) lost 8-6 on the road against the Bismarck Larks (16-15). The defeat ended a three-game win streak for the Stingers.

Kyle Panganiban picked up an RBI in the first off a ground out to third base. Luke Devine scored to give the Stingers an early 1-0 lead.

The bottom half of the first saw the host Larks place a crooked number on the board a take 4-1 lead. Ezra Farmer picked up a two-run double to start the Bismarck scoring. Logan Keilen followed that up by blasting a two-run shot to left field and extend their advantage.

Eli Kokenge got the start for the Stingers and was replaced after one inning where he allowed three hits, four earned runs, and walked two. He was replaced by Logan Freche. Kokenge would later be charged with the loss.

The Willmar offense was able to respond with two runs in the second inning behind RBI's from Kai Gonzaga and Luke Devine.

In the fourth, Esteban Sepulveda launched his first home run of the season to knot the game up at four. He ended the game 2-4 and was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.

The Lark's would score one run in each of the next four innings and hold an 8-4 lead heading into the eighth inning. Their starter was A.J. Minyard who completed five and one-third innings, allowed seven hits, four earned runs, and walked one. It was the third win of the season for the righthander out of San Mateo Community College.

The Stingers attempted a rally in the ninth with a Kyle Panganiban two-run home run to cut the lead in half. He now leads the team with 23 runs driven in on the season. The comeback effort fell short in their 8-6 loss on the road.

The same two teams will meet again tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. at Bismarck Municipal Stadium.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

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