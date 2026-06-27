Big Sticks Win Pitcher's Duel over Rival Hot Tots
Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (16-15) evaded danger all night to come out victorious 2-1 over the Minot Hot Tots (12-21) to extend the season series lead to 4-1 on Friday night.
The offense was limited, but Badlands put the opening run across in the 1st inning. Cooper Rasmussen (Arkansas-Little Rock) singled and stole second, which set the table for Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) to hit a sacrifice fly, making it 1-0.
In the 3rd inning, Jalen Evans (Kansas State) started the inning off with a walk. An error by the Hot Tots allowed Evans to go from first to third base on a groundball. Schlotterback earned his second sacrifice fly, scoring Evans and adding to a 2-0 lead which was all the offense that was necessary for the victory.
In the top of the 6th inning, Minot's Micah McCoy singled with the bases loaded to score the lone run for the Hot Tots, but a 6-4-3 double play by the Big Sticks got them out of the jam.
For the Big Sticks, Evan Bogart (Cloud County CC) dodged multiple high-pressure spots, surrendering one run and earning the win off of five and a third innings pitched. A combination of Connor Clark (Nicholls State) and Seth Broadwell (Keiser) out of the bullpen were able to keep the Hot Tots bats at bay and lead the Big Sticks to a 2-1 victory.
The Big Sticks will look to continue their four-game winning streak against the Hot Tots on Saturday night, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. MST.
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Other Recent Badlands Big Sticks Stories
- Big Sticks Win Pitcher's Duel over Rival Hot Tots
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