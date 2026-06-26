Mummies Drop Seventh Straight, Lose 5-3 at Pit Spitters

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies mounted a late push Thursday night but could not overcome an early deficit, falling 5-3 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters at Turtle Creek Stadium. Richmond (15-17) trailed 5-0 after five innings before scoring twice in the sixth and adding another run in the seventh, but the comeback stalled as Traverse City (20-12) closed out the victory.

Prince DeBoskie led the Mummies offensively, going 4-for-5 with an RBI. Drew Phillips added two hits and scored a run, while Landen Fry and Jackson Cliatt each recorded a hit.

The Mummies broke through in the sixth after back-to-back singles from Phillips and Fry put runners aboard. Eli Bennett drove in Phillips on a fielder's choice before Cal Schembra came home on a Traverse City error to cut the deficit to 5-2. Richmond added another run in the seventh when DeBoskie singled home DJ Scheumann.

Traverse City built its advantage early against Richmond starter Dillon Eden (0-3), who suffered the loss after allowing five runs on six hits across 5.1 innings while striking out six. Ethan Guerra led the Pit Spitters offensively, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Aaron Grant finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Kade Johnson (2-1) earned the win for Traverse City after allowing two runs, one earned, over six innings. David Heefner picked up a save on the season.

The Flying Mummies return home to yet again face the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

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