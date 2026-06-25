Flying Mummies Take the Field in Traverse City for Fourth Game in Six Days against the Pit Spitters

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (15-16) are back in action Thursday evening for the second of four straight games against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (19-12), still searching for answers as a six-game losing streak continues to slog on.

Wednesday's game, a 4-1 loss, was one of highs and lows for the Flying Mummies. The peak came in the third inning, when Prince Deboskie sent his second home run of the season over the left field wall, joining Drew Phillips and Trent Lombardo as the only Mummies with multiple homers. After that, however, things stalled out. The Pit Spitters responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead, then two more in the seventh. Neither team could find solid connection at the plate all day, with Richmond tallying seven hits and Traverse City only five, but three RBI on two knocks from Zach Kucharcyzk and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Josh Stonehouse proved to be enough.

Five games remain in the first half of the season, and the Great Lakes East division seems to have become a two-team race. Traverse City is neck-and-neck with the Kalamazoo Growlers for the top spot, 1.5 games ahead of the Kenosha Kingfish, and four in front of the Flying Mummies and Royal Oak Leprechauns, with both teams now tied for fourth place.

During the six-game skid, the Flying Mummies have either held a lead or been tied in four of the contests, including two of the three games dropped to the Pit Spitters. Looking at the season as a whole, Richmond have led at some point in 11 of their 16 losses. In a twisted instance of symmetry, 11 losses have also come in the fifth inning or later, with 13 total in the fourth and beyond, characterizing a team that has struggled to cinch games at the end and close out opponents.

Offensively, the bats have been humming for the Flying Mummies. League-wide, the team ranks 1st in triples, 6th in total hits, 9th in batting average, T-9th in doubles, 11th in total runs scored, and 12th in RBI. From the mound, however, Richmond's pitchers have combined for the 4th-highest team ERA, 8th most hits allowed, and most walks with 20 between them and second place.

Looking to shake the narrative for the Mummies' rotation is Dillon Eden (0-2, 10.22 ERA), making his second start of the season and sixth appearance overall. Eden's last game, a 13-0 loss in seven innings to the Royal Oak Leprechauns, saw him toss the first six innings and hold Royal Oak to one run and three hits, before things began to unravel in the seventh. For Traverse City, Kade Johnson (1-1, 4.66 ERA) takes the mound for his sixth appearance as well, and third start, last pitching 5 2/3 innings in a 6-5 win over the Kenosha Kingfish.

First pitch tonight from Turtle Creek Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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