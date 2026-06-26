Extra-Inning Surge Keeps Trains on Track in Waterloo

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Waterloo, Wis. - An extra inning sparks momentum for the Trains as they head back home with a 6-3 win over the Waterloo Bucks and clutch series victory Thursday night.

Following a 6-3 victory over the Waterloo Bucks the day before, the Trains wanted to finish what they started with an early lead of two runs in the second inning to sustain their momentum

Philip Cheong was the first Train to cross home plate after Sawyer Stein hit a single to right field, bringing home Cheong. Right after, Sean Cody hit a single to center field, bringing home Jaxon Schumacher, who had hit a double to left field to get on base.

After a silent third inning, the Express continued their momentum, earning themselves another run with Cade Palkowski hitting a single to center field to bring home Schumacher once more for a 3-0 lead.

Clearly having enough, the Bucks responded with two earned runs of their own after MJ Sweeney hit a double to right field to bring home Mitchell Iliff and Dane Most, resulting in only a one-run deficit for Waterloo.

The bats went silent for the following innings, due to the Express pitchers holding their own on the mound with Bryce Ehr starting for the Trains and dishing out six strikeouts, one walk and two hits in his five innings pitched. Coming in for a substitution was Mike Erspamer, who secured his own five strikeouts, two walks and three hits while on the mound.

Waterloo tied the score in the sixth inning after Most hit a single to left field, bringing home George Baker V for a 3-3 tie.

The Express and Bucks stayed silent for the following innings, making the two teams play a 10th inning in Waterfront Stadium.

Clearly playing with a goal and a strategy to secure another win, the Express started their 10th inning momentum with an Anthony Martinez single to left field to bring home Palkowski. Keeping it going and filling up the bases, Schumacher was walked, bringing home Jake Busson.

Hollon Brock came in as a pitch hitter and hit a single to right field, bringing home Martinez and securing the last earned run of the night with a 6-3 lead.

Jackson Niederwerder headed to the mound for the bottom of the 10th inning to control the Bucks' bats and finished the night with a series victory. The first out was a putout to left field, followed by an infield fly putout by the Express shortstop, then finally Niederwerder struck out Most, for out number three and claimed a series victory over the Waterloo Bucks.

Following the series victory, the Express will head home to Carson Park to take on the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 p.m. Friday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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