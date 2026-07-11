Rolling Right Along: Eau Claire Secures Fourth Straight Victory

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Thunder Bay, Canada - Coming off an All-Star break, the Trains used their week-long developing offensive momentum to roll past the Thunder Bay Border Cats 9-2 Friday night.

Taking a seven-run win over the Border Cats, the Eau Claire Express holds a four-game win streak, contributing to its 7-3 second-half record.

Eau Claire started its time in Port Arthur Stadium in front of 804 fans, scoring two runs right away after a wild pitch was thrown to Anthony Martinez, granting Cade Palkowski and CJ Varsho the chance to run home for a 2-0 lead.

Thunder Bay responded with a run of its own; however, the Trains kept coming back for more, securing one run in the third inning as Palkowski hit a home run to right field. Followed by another earned run in the fourth inning as Philip Cheong hit a sacrifice fly, bringing home Jake Busson for a 4-1 lead.

Not slowing down anytime soon, the Express improved its score, securing three runs in the sixth inning with bases loaded and Hollon Brock hit by a pitch, advancing to first, bringing home Cheong, followed by Martinez hitting a single near center field, bringing home Palkowski and Varsho for a 6-1 lead.

Following a silent seventh inning, Eau Claire secured two more runs in the eighth inning with Brock making up to bat and making it to first on a fielder's choice, bringing home Palkowski, quickly followed by Brock making it home after Landon Ubrig hit a single to left field.

Up 9-1, the Border Cats doubled their score, earning another run in the bottom of the eighth inning after Jesus Vasquez hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Steven Spalitta to finish the score of 9-2.

Palkowski led the Express's offensive momentum, going 4-for-4, hitting one home run and securing one RBI. Close behind was Varsho, who went 3-for-2, hitting one double and walking three times.

Eau Claire went through four pitchers, starting with Sawyer Hoffman, who pitched five innings and dished out four strikeouts and seven hits, only allowing one run and one walk. Next up was Warren Bowe, who pitched for one inning, walking three. To close out the victory was Sam Malone, who pitched for two innings and dished out two strikeouts, followed by Zach Peters, who pitched three strikeouts from the mound.

The Express finished the game, securing nine runs on nine hits with one error, with the Border Cats securing only two runs off their 11 hits and one error.

The Trains will continue to take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in Thunder Bay, Canada, to close out the two-game series.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

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