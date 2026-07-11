Screws Come out Cold, Following All-Star Break

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Rockford Rivets (3-2) returned to action on Friday night, following the All-Star break and beginning the second half of the season by winning three out of their four games. The Screws took on the Kenosha Kingfish (2-4) for the fifth time this summer, after splitting the four previous matchups.

Kenosha was able to come out of the break hot, taking down the Screws 6-1, limiting them to just two hits on the night. The Rivets allowed 13 walks, helping the Kingfish splash on offense.

Right-handed pitcher Jeremy Allen (University of Kansas) took the mound for the Rivets, just his third start of the year. Allen, through three innings, allowed three runs on two hits, with seven walks and two strikeouts.

In the top of the second inning, Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas), in his first at-bat since the break, led the inning with a single to left field. The speedster earned his 11th stolen base this summer and made his way to third base following a groundout from Joey Appino (Carroll University). A wild pitch brought Schlegell home, putting the Rivets up early, 1-0.

Kenosha responded big in the bottom of the third, drawing back-to-back walks and following it with an RBI single and a two-run double to take the lead, 3-1.

Relieving Allen in the fourth inning was right-handed pitcher Carter Lund (Madison CC), making just his second appearance as a Rivet.

The Kingfish kept their foot on the gas, loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth with no outs. Despite grounding into a double play, the action was enough to bring the runner from third to score and extend the lead, 4-1.

Rockford made another pitching change before the bottom of the sixth, bringing in right-hander Jake Gibson (Daytona State College). The change wasn't enough, however, to limit the damage going into the late innings, as the Kingfish scored two more to make it five unanswered runs.

The Rivets offense did not record another hit following Schelgell's single in the second inning, striking out 12 times against Kenosha's two pitchers.

The Kingfish took down the final three Rivets batters in the top of the ninth, keeping the Screws bats quiet in their return from the break.

Rockford will have the opportunity to even the series again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. for the series finale in Kenosha.

By: Christopher Rodriguez







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

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