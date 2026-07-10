Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/10

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- On Friday, July 10 the Lakeshore Chinooks face divisional opponent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the first time this season. The Rafters took the season series last season 7-5.

Coming off the All-Star break, southpaw Ryan Brennecke is tonight's Chinooks' starting pitcher. Striking out an impressive 17 batters in 14 innings of work so far this season, Brennecke has allowed 14 earned runs and 12 walks.

The Chinooks have some reinforcements to their lineup, with Jack Counsell (Northwestern) returning for his fourth year with the club, and Vinny Spotofora (Northern Illinois) making his Chinooks debut. Counsell is tonight's DH hitting ninth, as Spotofora is at third base, hitting eighth.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

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