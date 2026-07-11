Mallards Drop Series Opener to Richmond Flying Mummies

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Richmond, IN - The Madison Mallards (26-15) fell to the Richmond Flying Mummies (20-22) 9-5 in the series opener on Friday night.

Richmond broke through in the fourth inning. Landen Fry (Indiana University) hit an RBI double to give the Flying Mummies a 1-0 lead before Eli Bennett (Indiana University) followed later in the inning with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Flying Mummies broke the game open in the fifth. Two runs scored on an error before Fry drove in another run with an RBI hit. Eric Harper (Missouri Western) capped the six-run inning with an RBI single, extending Richmond's advantage to 8-0.

The Mallards mounted a late rally in the eighth inning. After Madison scored its first run of the night, Lucas Schermer (UC Irvine) delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to 9-2. Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) followed with an RBI single of his own, making it 9-3.

Madison continued to battle in the ninth. Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) lifted a sacrifice fly before Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) scored on a Richmond error, trimming the deficit to 9-5. The comeback fell short, however, as the Flying Mummies held on to claim the opener.

Danny Harris (Mesa CC) earned the win for Richmond after tossing six scoreless innings. Logan Addison (Texas Tech University) was charged with the loss for Madison.

The Mallards and Flying Mummies continue the series on Saturday in Richmond, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on July 16 to host the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

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