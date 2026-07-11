Green Bay Gets Back in the Win Column
Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Behind a stellar pitching performance, Green Bay scraped five runs across to pick up a 5-2 win after the All-Star break. The offense started cold, but picked up steam in the late innings.
It was a pitchers duel early. Brady Trombello and Carson Walker each had a great first few frames. Green Bay caught the scoreboard in the third with Aidan Kuni scampering home on an error by the Mud Puppy catcher, Landon Jasper.
Minnesota then knotted the score up at one apiece with a solo home run by Jasper. He made up for his mistake in the field by taking Trombello deep to left. Minnesota also scored again on an RBI double by Connor Larsen. Jasper and Larsen have been, and continue to be, two very productive bats in the Minnesota order.
The Mud Puppies held a 2-1 lead up until the bottom of the seventh inning. Santiago Carriles, the new Rocker catcher, bounced one back up the middle to plate Alejandro Covas and tie the game. Green Bay then exploded in the eighth inning for a three-spot.
Coleman Lewis had an RBI double followed by RBI knocks from Ben Fishel and Covas. Green Bay led 5-2 heading into the top of the ninth inning.
Dylan Mulcahy, who struggled in his first appearance for the Rockers, came on for the save and struck out the side for the win. The late inning offense paired with the phenomenal pitching from Trombello, Kyle Knoll and Mulcahy propelled the Rockers to a big win.
The Rockers continue their homestead on Saturday, July 11. They will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies in game two of the series with first pitch at 1:05. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
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