Stingers Break out Bats in Big Win over Rox

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers' offense continued its scorching hot start to the second half, scoring 14 runs Friday night in a 10-run win over the St. Cloud Rox at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar (21-21, 5-1) batters have combined to average more than 11 runs over the last six games, and the team has put up at least nine runs in each of those contests.

Tanner Recchio led off the action with a walk and stole two bases before scoring on a wild pitch to give the Rox an early lead, 1-0.

The Stingers responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the first. Kai Gonzaga punched a single through the right side to score Landon Lowe, who singled in his first at-bat of the season.

Willmar took its first lead of the night in the bottom of the third, putting up a trio of runs. Gonzaga again delivered with a double to right, scoring Merrick Rapoza and Max Buettenback, then Matthew Bernath brought home David Estrada one batter later on a sacrifice fly.

Estrada gave the Stingers a commanding advantage the next inning. Lowe, Rapoza and Buettenback loaded the bases before Estrada hit a grand slam out to the deepest part of the ballpark in center field, putting the home team ahead 8-1.

He was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after going 3-for-5 with a home run and five runs batted in.

St. Cloud (28-15, 4-3) responded in the top of the fifth inning with a Jackson Legg double to score a run, but Lowe boosted the lead back to eight with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Chaz McRoberts went 4.2 innings tonight for Willmar, allowing three hits and two earned runs while walking four and striking out six batters.

Both sides again scored one in the sixth. Recchio plated Alex Dupuy on a single in the top half, then Estrada put double digits on the board with a single to right field.

The Stingers put the game out of reach with a four-run bottom of the seventh. Keaton Cottam and Levi Maddela scored on an error and wild pitch, respectively, before a sacrifice fly by Rapoza brought around DeVine.

Buettenback added an exclamation point to the frame with a home run out to right field, 14-3. The longball was the 25th of his Willmar career, putting him five homers away from breaking Andrew Sojka's franchise record.

The Rox added one final run in the top of the eighth, but Braden Cork threw a scoreless ninth to seal the 14-4 victory in the first game after the all-star break.

The Stingers will go for the series sweep Saturday night, when they face St. Cloud on a fireworks night presented WM. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

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