Stingers Stay Hot, Win Series Opener in Minot

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Minot, ND - The Willmar Stingers won their fourth straight game to begin the second half, taking a 17-3 series opening victory Saturday over the Minot Hot Tots at Corbett Field.

The Stingers' (20-20, 4-0) offense broke out the bats early and often, plating their highest total of runs this season.

Willmar started with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Luke DeVine led off the action with a single before Kyle Panganiban put the Stingers on the board with a two-run slam to left field, 2-0.

Freddy Smith's squad tacked on two more in the top of the third, loading the bases for David Estrada before he brought home DeVine on a sacrifice fly. Max Buettenback came around one batter later on a single by Cru Huenfeld to extend the advantage to four.

The Hot Tots (15-26, 2-3) responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Chris Daniels scored Isaac Huettl and Jaxon Goldberg on a double out to center field, cutting the hosts' deficit in half.

Max Buettenback answered with a monster solo home run to right field the next frame, making it 5-2. The home run was his 10th of the season and 24th in a Stingers uniform, putting him in sole possession of second place in franchise history in the category.

Willmar put the game out of reach with a six-run seventh inning. Kyle Panganiban led off the frame with a double and came home three batters later on a wild pitch. Two walks followed and Esteban Sepulveda kept the inning rolling with a single, scoring Merrick Rapoza, before a Matthew Bernath sacrifice fly plated Estrada.

Kyler Proctor loaded the bases with a single the next at-bat, then Luke DeVine cleared them with a two-base knock to put double digits on the scoreboard and extend the lead to 11-2.

Kyle Bade recorded a quality start on the mound, allowing just five hits and a pair of runs across 6.2 innings and also striking out seven batters. His performance made him the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.

The Stingers added five more runs in the top of the eighth. Kai Gonzaga delivered after entering the contest as a pinch hitter, hitting a hard line drive over the right field fence to make it 13-2.

Proctor brought home another run three batters later on a groundout before DeVine added two more runs batted in to his tally with his second double of the day. He went 4-for-6 with a pair of runs scored and five RBI.

Caleb Gipson came across for Minot's final run of the day in the bottom of the inning. But Willmar put one more run on the board in the top of the ninth and Ben Bohlmann retired all three batters he faced to seal the 17-3 victory.

The Stingers look to maintain their undefeated second half record Sunday when they face the Hot Tots in the series finale. First pitch in Minot is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026

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