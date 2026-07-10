Flying Mummies Host Mallards for Pair of Games Following All-Star Break

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (2-3, 19-22) welcome the Madison Mallards (2-4, 26-14) for two games at Historic Don McBride Stadium following a four-day pause for the All-Star break.

Following the conclusion of the game, Mummies fans can stick around for the fourth Fireworks Friday of the season, presented by Scarrette Pyrotechnics.

Flying Mummies outfielders Jackson Thomas and Prince DeBoskie shined brightly in Dyersville during the two-day event, with DeBoskie mashing three homers in Wednesday's Home Run Challenge, then wrapping up the festivities by going 2-for-2 with two RBI and a stolen base in the All-Star game, earning himself MVP honors. Thomas also made some serious noise in the game, dotting up a clutch triple and scoring the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, as the Great Lakes All-Stars defeated their Great Plains counterparts, 4-2.

Early into the second half of the season, the Great Lakes East division is showing its trademark competitiveness. The 4-1 Traverse City Pit Spitters claim first, followed by the 3-1 Rockford Rivets, and 3-3 Kalamazoo Growlers and Royal Oak Leprechauns tied for third, with Richmond in fifth. The 1-4 Kenosha Kingfish and 0-5 Battle Creek Battle Jacks bring up the rear.

The Mummies and Mallards are familiar with one another stemming from a mid-June pair of games in Wisconsin, split between them. The Mallards took the first contest, 4-2, despite Richmond leading 2-0 through six innings, with one run crossing in the seventh, and three in the eighth. Game two also saw a lead build for Richmond, this time 6-0 through the top of the seventh, and one they kept despite a push from Madison, holding on to win 6-5.

Looking to do his part on the mound to help push the Mummies back to .500 is Danny Harris (3-1, 3.41 ERA), who contributed six scoreless innings in the first Richmond game against Madison. For the visitors, Logan Addison (0-1, 9.00 ERA) makes his third appearance and first start.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

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