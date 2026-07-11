Mandan Flickertail to the Big Leagues

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Every single year, we get to shine a spotlight on the incredible players who started right here in our backyard and chased their baseball dreams all the way to the professional leagues. And we couldn't do it without our amazing friends at Knife River! Thanks to them, we are bursting with pride to celebrate former Mandan Flickertail Trystan Vrieling's incredible journey.

Back in 2020, the world looked a little different, but our love for local baseball never wavered. Trystan suited up for the Flickertails during that unforgettable pandemic season, absolutely lighting up the North Dakota Division. He was a force on the mound, carving up hitters with 33 strikeouts in just over 23 innings.

That summer in Bismarck-Mandan was the ultimate turning point for him. He went from throwing just over eight innings at Gonzaga the year before to becoming an absolute workhorse. Even though he didn't return the following summer, the impact he had on our community during such a wild year cemented his status as a true local legend.

The Big Call & A Wild Ride

All that hard work paid off in a massive way during the 2022 MLB Draft. In the third round, Trystan heard his name called by the New York Yankees as the 100th overall pick-making him the highest-drafted player in our franchise history!

His pro career threw him a bit of a curveball early on. An elbow injury sidelined him for his entire first year, but you can't keep a great pitcher down. By 2024, he made a roaring debut for the Yankees' Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.

Then came the drama of the 2025 trade deadline. With literally minutes left on the clock, Trystan was traded to the San Francisco Giants organization. Talk about a crazy movie moment-he literally had to walk across the ballpark to join his new team, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, just one day after pitching against them!

Dominating the Diamond

Today, Trystan is absolutely dealing in Double-A. He's currently sitting in the top 10 in his league for ERA and opponent batting average. Translation? Hitters can barely touch his stuff. He's racking up strikeouts, keeping runners off the bases, and showing the whole country the kind of talent that grows right here in North Dakota.

We are incredibly proud of Trystan and the relentless hustle he puts into his career every single day. We know it won't be long before he makes that next big jump, and we can't wait to keep cheering him on.

Join us in wishing Trystan the absolute best as he keeps crushing his Path to the Pros, paved by our friends at Knife River!







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.