Rox Win Thrilling 4-3 Extra Innings Battle

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The St. Cloud Rox (15-8) used timely offense and clutch pitching to nab a 4-3, road 10 inning victory over the Bismarck Larks (9-12) on Wednesday, at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

St. Cloud started the scoring in the top of the second against Bismarck starter Jordan Watkins. Tyler Holland delivered a towering lead off solo blast to jump the Rox in front 1-0.

St. Cloud added onto their lead in the top of the fifth still facing Watkins. Tanner Recchio walked and swiped second and Cole Decker drew a walk. Alex Dupuy grounded out, allowing Recchio to score home on the hit and run. Decker advanced to third on a stolen base and scored on a wild throw, extending the lead, 3-0.

The Larks tied things up in the bottom of the fifth facing Rox reliever Jacob Imoto. Jordan Carter singled, and Michael Carrano Jr walked, and Luke Lavin was hot by a pitch, loading the bases. Logan Keilen delivered a ground out, plating Carter form third and Ezra Farmer roped a single, plating Carrano and putting Lavin at third. Ricardo Aponte skied a sacrifice fly, scoring Lavin, and tying the game, 3-3.

The contest needed extras to be decided, and in the top of the tenth the Rox were able to regain the lead. Cole Decker started at second and quickly swiped third placing the go-ahead run 90 feet away. Jackson Legg smoked a ground ball to first, allowing Decker to score from third, and putting St. Cloud in front 4-3. Adam Trevino closed out a flawless 10th frame, stranding the tying run at second and finalizing the contest 4-3.

Trevino (1-0) earns the victory after spinning 3.1 perfect innings of action and fanning five. Breylynn Courtney (0-1) is given the loss after tossing 5.2 strong innings of relief, allowing one run, and striking out eight.

The Larks and Rox play games two and three Thursday starting at 9:05 CT to kick off a doubleheader with game two scheduled for 6:35 CT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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