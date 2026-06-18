Chinooks Lose to Fond du Lac on the Road

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wi. - The Lakeshore Chinooks entered Wednesday, June 17 leading the season series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6-1. On Wednesday night, the Dock Spiders got the upper hand on the Chinooks, winning 4-2.

All of the scoring in Wednesday's contest came in the first five innings, with a three-run second inning effort from the Dock Spiders enough for the win. A lead-off home run from Carter Christenson in that inning was one of four innings the Dock Spiders opened with a hit.

The Chinooks fought back in the third and fourth inning by scoring a run in each frame. Aukai Kea was responsible for the Chinooks first run of the day, driving in the speedy Cooper Jones on a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning. With Tuesday's RBI, Kea has four RBIs in as many days.

The Chinooks second and final run of the day came off a Nathan Hanel RBI groundout in the fourth inning, scoring Bryan Lorenz after he led the inning off with a double. After the fourth inning, the Chinooks offense was held hitless, with just three batters reaching on base.

Chinook pitcher Max Mousser was charged with the loss, allowing three earned runs a short two-inning start.

With the departure of Mousser after the second inning, Max Mora and Mason Lizarraga pitched the rest of the way for the Chinooks. In six innings, the pair struck out nine batters, allowing just one walk.

Having played 17 straight games against divisional opponents, the Chinooks will keep the streak alive with a four-game series versus the Madison Mallards starting Thursday, June 18 at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wi. Thursday's game represents the first matchup of the season between the two teams.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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