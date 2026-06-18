Stingers Drop Series Opener to Big Sticks

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers fell 7-3 in their series opener Thursday afternoon against the Badlands Big Sticks after an offensive surge from the visitors in the middle innings.

The Big Sticks (11-10) took the early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. Cooper Rasmussen led off the game with a walk before scoring on a single by Jackson Ellison, who was brought home two batters later on a John Youens sacrifice fly.

Willmar (9-13) responded with a run of its own in the bottom half. Luke DeVine reached on a leadoff single before coming across on a sacrifice fly to left by Kyle Panganiban, 2-1.

Jamie Vicens went three innings in his start for the Stingers, allowing one hit with two earned runs and two walks alongside one strikeout.

The visitors seized control of the contest with three runs in the top of the fifth, 5-1.

Rasmussen plated Gamaliel Jones on a single to center field before Robert De La Garza scored on one of Willmar's four errors in the game. Gavyn Schlotterback brought in Rasmussen the next at-bat on a sacrifice fly.

Badlands added another run the next inning when Alejandro Ludeiro came in on a groundout by Rasmussen, 6-1.

The Stingers cut into their deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. David Estrada brought home Jayton Greer on a sacrifice fly before Tyler Stull singled to right field two at-bats later, scoring Merrick Rapoza and making it 6-3.

But Chayton Fischer tacked on another run for the Big Sticks in the top of the eighth on a leadoff solo home run, and Willmar was unable to rally late as the visitors took the opener 7-3.

Rapoza was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after going 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of doubles.

The Stingers will look to even the series during the second game of a doubleheader Thursday on Litchfield High School Marching Band Night presented by Bernick's. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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