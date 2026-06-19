Flying Mummies Sweep Doubleheader, Take First Two of Series against Royal Oak
Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies completed a doubleheader sweep of the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Thursday at Don McBride Stadium, winning 13-7 in the afternoon contest before securing a 6-4 victory in the nightcap. With the pair of wins, Richmond improves to 14-10 and has claimed the first two games of the four-game home series, while Royal Oak falls back to .500 at 12-12.
In Game 1, Richmond's offense erupted for 16 hits and scored in six different innings. Jackson Thomas led the charge with a 5-for-6 performance that included a triple and three runs scored, while Trenton Lombardo delivered the biggest swing of the afternoon with a three-run homer and five RBIs. Eli Bennett drove in three runs, and Landen Fry added two hits and two RBIs. Nick Julian (2-0) earned the win after striking out eight and allowing just two runs across six innings before the Mummies held off a late Royal Oak rally for the 13-7 victory. Greg Burns (1-2) was charged with the loss for the Leprechauns.
The Flying Mummies carried that momentum into Game 2, jumping ahead with a three-run second inning and never trailing. Cal Schembra starred offensively, finishing 4-for-5 with a triple, a two-run homer, and four RBIs. Prince DeBoskie reached base four times and scored twice, while Lombardo added another home run as part of a productive day at the plate. Parker Bleck (1-0) earned his first victory of the season by allowing just one run over five innings, and Conner Vanderluitgaren put an end to the Royal Oak rally after the Leprechauns trimmed the deficit to two runs in the eighth. Blake Ilitch (1-3) took the loss for Royal Oak.
Richmond has now won back-to-back games in the series and will look for a doubleheader sweep of the four-game set Friday, when the teams return to Don McBride Stadium for two seven-inning games beginning at 5:05PM EST.
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
- Flying Mummies Sweep Doubleheader, Take First Two of Series against Royal Oak
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- Battle Jacks Pull Away After Midgame Surge, Defeat Flying Mummies 13-4
- Mummies Battle Jacks in Second Game at McBride Tuesday
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