Flying Mummies Host Final Game against Pit Spitters Sunday Before All-Star Break

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (2-2, 19-21) welcome in the Traverse City Pit Spitters (3-1, 24-16) for the second of two games at Historic Don McBride Stadium, and the final contest before the All-Star break.

Closing out the weekend celebrating America's 250th year, the Flying Mummies offer fans a post-game fireworks show, presented by Scarrette Pyrotechnics.

The Flying Mummies secured a rejuvenating 9-4 victory over Traverse City on Saturday, bringing their overall record to .500. Among several highlights, both Colton Sims and Eli Bennett sent homers over the right field wall in the seventh inning, a solo shot and two-run knock, respectively, the team's first multi-home run inning this season and third multi-home run game. Another offensive surge came courtesy of Eric Harper, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored, his first three-hit game, and two stolen bases. Jackson Thomas also came to play, logging a pair of hits and three RBI.

On the mound, Brendan Murphy and Danny Harris combined to subdue Traverse City. After a three-run second inning, the Pit Spitters were held to just one run and one hit the rest of the way, with Murphy picking up his second win of the season, and Harris his first save.

Richmond is seeking their fourth series sweep of the summer, having won back-to-backs twice against the Kenosha Kingfish, and once versus the Rockford Rivets. The Mummies are a combined 2-5 against Traverse City, 0-4 on the road and 2-1 at home.

The Pit Spitters now share first place with Rockford in the Great Lakes East division at 3-1, followed by the Kalamazoo Growlers and Royal Oak Leprechauns tied for third at 3-2. Richmond remains in fifth with their 2-2 second half record, ahead of the winless Kenosha Kingfish (0-4) and Battle Creek Battle Jacks (0-5).

Lucas Valencia (0-1, 5.73 ERA) gets the ball for the third time this season for the Flying Mummies against his third different opponent. Pitching for the second time against the Mummies, however, is Kyle Timko (3-0, 3.97 ERA), who held down the fort in Traverse City's 4-1 victory over Richmond on June 24th.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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