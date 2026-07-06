Express Snap Honkers' Five-Game Winning Streak

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Sunday afternoon, falling 8-6 to the Eau Claire Express at Mayo Field.

Eau Claire seized control from the opening inning.

Peyton Huff, who typically works out of the bullpen, made the start for Rochester. A leadoff walk to Cade Palkowski immediately put pressure on the Honkers before CJ Varsho doubled to put runners in scoring position. Back-to-back throwing errors allowed Varsho to score, giving the Express an early 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Matthew Maulik and Jake Busson each launched home runs as Eau Claire quickly built a 4-0 advantage.

Express Field Manager Dale Varsho said the early offensive outburst allowed his club to settle into the game.

"It helped us get in that four spot right away," Varsho said. "All of a sudden the pitcher gets into a really good groove with Bryce, and you know it's the sixth inning and people are kind of cruising, so it does help a lot."

Rochester answered in the bottom of the first when Northwoods League home run leader Cameron Sewell blasted a solo shot to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Both teams added a run in the third inning, making it a 5-2 contest.

Making his second start of the season at Mayo Field, Bryce Ehr turned in his strongest outing of the summer. The Express right-hander allowed just four hits and one earned run over five innings while keeping Rochester's offense off balance.

"I was able to command some more off-speed pitches near the end, and that was big to stay in the game," Ehr said. "I kind of got a little worried in the first, but the guys made plays."

The Express extended their lead in the fifth after Gavin Simurdiak entered in relief of Huff. A combination of walks, hit batters, and defensive miscues helped Eau Claire plate three more runs before Alex Kronfeld came on and stabilized the game for Rochester.

Defense proved to be the difference throughout the afternoon. The Honkers committed eight errors, repeatedly giving the Express extra opportunities and making it difficult to build momentum.

Despite the mistakes, Rochester continued to battle.

Sam Harry singled up the middle in the seventh before Sewell worked a walk. Consecutive RBI singles from Ben Glueck and Owen Orr trimmed the deficit with a two-run inning.

Kronfeld followed with another scoreless frame, aided by a 6-4-3 double play, giving the Honkers another opportunity to rally.

In the eighth, two hit batters issued by Express reliever Cranberry put the tying run on base with nobody out. Harry delivered an RBI single to pull Rochester within two, but the comeback stalled as Eau Claire held on for the 8-6 victory.

The loss splits the two-game series and sends the Honkers into the Northwoods League All-Star break with a 5-1 record in the second half.

Rochester returns to action on July 10 with a two-game road series against La Crosse before coming back to Mayo Field on July 12 to host Thunder Bay.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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