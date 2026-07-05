Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Royal Oak Game Preview 7/5

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich.- Dropping the first game of the two-game set yesterday 12-6, the Lakeshore Chinooks face the Royal Oak Leprechauns today on Sunday, July 5 at 3:05 pm CDT.

The club's leader in pitching starts, Max Mousser is making his seventh of the year. In his last start on June 30 against Madison, Mousser allowed two earned runs in four innings of work.

The only addition to today's lineup is catcher Nathan Hanel, hitting eighth.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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