MoonDogs Unable To Complete Comeback Against St. Cloud

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs dropped the series finale to the St. Cloud Rox, 5-3, on Sunday at ISG Field.

St. Cloud scored in the first inning before the MoonDogs kept the Rox off the board until a four-run seventh gave the visitors a 5-0 lead.

Mankato answered in the bottom of the seventh when Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) hit a two-run home run, his first of the season. The MoonDogs added another run in the eighth but couldn't get any closer.

Longmeier finished with two RBIs, while Andrew Purdy (University of Alabama) and Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) each recorded a hit. Sam Erickson (Texas A&M University) scored twice and stole a base.

The MoonDogs will face the Rox again at ISG Field on Monday. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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