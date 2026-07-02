MoonDogs Bounce Back to in Game Two of Series with Hot Tots
Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MINOT, N.D. - The Mankato MoonDogs wrapped up their two-game series against the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday night at Corbett Field, earning a 14-7 victory.
Mankato jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) delivered an RBI double as the MoonDogs plated two runs to take a 2-0 advantage.
Both teams were held scoreless in the second before the MoonDogs broke the game open with three runs in the third, extending their lead to 5-0.
Mankato continued its offensive surge in the fourth, adding three more runs. Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) highlighted the inning with a two-run RBI double, pushing the MoonDogs' lead to 8-0.
The Hot Tots responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to trim the deficit to 8-4.
The MoonDogs were held scoreless in the fifth, while Minot added two more runs to make it an 8-6 game.
Mankato answered in the sixth with two runs. Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) scored during the inning, and another MoonDogs run crossed the plate on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 10-6.
Neither team scored in the seventh inning.
The MoonDogs added four insurance runs in the eighth. Two runs scored on a Minot error before Max Charles (Grand Canyon University) capped off the inning with a two-run home run, stretching Mankato's lead to 14-6.
Minot scored once in the bottom of the ninth, but the MoonDogs closed out the 14-7 victory.
Mankato returns to action Thursday as it travels to Rochester to open a series against the Honkers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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