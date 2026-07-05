Dock Spiders Enter All-Star Break with 4-2 Win over Rockers

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders earned their third consecutive victory Sunday, defeating the Green Bay Rockers 4-2 to improve to 5-1 in the second half heading into the Northwoods League All-Star break.

Green Bay opened the scoring in the first inning before the Dock Spiders answered with a two-run single by Jay Campbell to take a 2-1 lead. Fond du Lac added another run in the second on an RBI single from Kiernan O'Neill to extend its advantage to 3-1.

The Dock Spiders added an insurance run in the sixth inning on an RBI single by JJ Nielsen. Green Bay scored once in the seventh, but Fond du Lac held the Rockers scoreless over the final two innings to secure the 4-2 win and complete the two-game sweep.

Fond du Lac finished with four runs on 11 hits while striking out just four times. Designated hitter Jay Campbell led the offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBI for his first multi-hit game of the season.

On the mound, the Dock Spiders limited Green Bay to five hits. Fond du Lac's four pitchers combined to allow just two runs while recording three strikeouts.

Starter Ben Kasten turned in his longest outing in four seasons in the Northwoods League, pitching six innings while allowing one run.

The Dock Spiders now head into the Northwoods League All-Star break with a three-game winning streak. Fond du Lac will be represented at the All-Star Game in Dyersville by right-handed pitcher Kyle Manship, who will suit up for the Great Lakes Division.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Friday, July 10, for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Wausau Woodchucks. The first fans in attendance will receive a Caleb Durbin bobblehead, presented by Silica For Your Home.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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