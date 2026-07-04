Dock Spiders Erupt to Take down the Rockers

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders collected 11 hits to defeat the Green Bay Rockers 8-4 at Capital Credit Union Park, earning their first road victory over Green Bay this season.

Fond du Lac opened the scoring in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Ben Kuglitsch before the Rockers answered with a run to tie the game at 1-1. The Dock Spiders regained control in the third, scoring three runs on a two-run double by Kiernan O'Neill and an RBI single from Reed Strohmeyer to take a 4-1 lead.

Fond du Lac added three more runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Patrick Graham and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Neises, extending the lead to 7-1. Neises added a solo home run in the eighth to make it 8-1.

Green Bay scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth but was held scoreless in the ninth as the Dock Spiders secured the 8-4 victory.

Fond du Lac finished with 11 hits and drew five walks while scoring eight runs in its first road win against the Rockers this summer. Dock Spider designated-hitter Tyler Neises finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and a home run.

On the mound, Garrett Workman led the Dock Spiders with six innings of work, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. Fond du Lac's bullpen added five strikeouts and issued just two walks over the final three innings.

The Dock Spiders have now won four of their first five games of the second half with one game remaining before the Northwoods League All-Star break.

Fond du Lac returns to Herr-Baker Field on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. matchup against the Green Bay Rockers. Sunday's game is Military Appreciation Day and also features Sunday Funday, including pregame Catch on the Field presented by Fondy Family Dental and postgame player autographs presented by Kwik Trip.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







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