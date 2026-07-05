Flying Mummies Rally Past Pit Spitters for 9-4 Independence Day Victory

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies celebrated Independence Day with one of their most complete performances of the summer, defeating the Traverse City Pit Spitters 9-4 to earn their second win of the second half of the season and spoil the Pit Spitter's efforts to reach 4-0.

Traverse City jumped in front with a three-run second inning, collecting four hits to take an early 3-0 lead. Richmond was shut down in the bottom of the second by an impressive triple play brought forth by Cody Freitas. After blanking the Pit Spitters in the top of the third, the Mummies stormed back, scoring three runs behind RBI hits from Drew Phillips and Jackson Thomas before Landen Fry reached on an error that allowed the tying run to score.

The Flying Mummies took control an inning later. Eric Harper singled and eventually came around to score before Jackson Thomas delivered another RBI single, and a Traverse City throwing error allowed Richmond to plate two runs and claim a 5-3 advantage.

Brendan Murphy settled in after the second inning, completing six strong innings. The right-hander earned his second victory of the summer after allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four.

Richmond added an insurance run in the sixth before putting the game away in the seventh. Colton Sims opened the inning with a solo home run, and after Ashton Seymore reached with a single, Eli Bennett launched a two-run homer off a Colin Sander eephus pitch to right field to extend the lead to 9-3.

Traverse City scored once in the eighth, but Danny Harris shut the door over the final three innings, allowing just one run while striking out four to secure the victory.

The Flying Mummies finished with 12 hits, led by Eric Harper's 3-for-4 performance with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Jackson Thomas drove in three runs, while Sims and Bennett each homered as Richmond improved to 2-2 in the second half.

Richmond will look to carry the momentum into the final game prior to the Northwoods League All-Star break. They again face off against the Traverse City Pit Spitters as the homestand continues on Sunday evening at 6:35PM ET.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026

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