Lakeshore Chinooks and Royal Oak Game Preview 7/4

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich.- Winning their tenth game in row yesterday in a doubleheader sweep over Green Bay, the Chinooks travel to Royal Oak to face the Leprechauns in a fourth of July matchup at Memorial Park. First pitch is set for 5:05 pm CDT.

Max Mora, who has been used exclusively out of the the bullpen in six appearances this season, is making his first start. Mora has a 5.40 ERA in 11.2 innings of work.

Last making a start against Madison on June 30, first basemen Sam Meidenbauer is back in the lineup hitting seventh.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026

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