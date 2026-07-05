Screws Soar High on Fourth of July

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rockford Rivets (3-1) took the field on the Fourth of July, kicking off a two-game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (0-5). The Screws came into the matchup with a 6-0 record, playing on America's birthday, outscoring opponents 62-40.

Rockford earned a 2-0 shutout victory over the Battle Jacks, their third win of the second half of the season. The Screws had seven hits and three walks to help give them the edge in the win.

Starting on the mound for the Rivets for the sixth time this summer was right-handed pitcher Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC), leading the team in strikeouts with 37. The high-power ace earned his second complete game of the season, earning eleven strikeouts and allowing no runs on just three hits. The performance was the first complete game shutout in Rivets history.

"I got a lot of energy," Eusebio said. "I don't get tired; I like to do as much as I can and give as much as I can."

Both teams went scoreless through the first five innings, combining for just five total hits. The Rivets put runners into scoring position in three out of the five frames, but were unable to capitalize on the opportunities.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) hit a two-out single into center field for just the fourth Rivets hit of the night. Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) stepped up to the plate and delivered a two-run shot to right field and sent a packed Rivets Stadium to their feet. Collie's fourth homer of the summer broke open the scoring, making it 2-0 Rockford.

Eusebio continued to mow down the Battle Jacks, earning at least one strikeout in all nine innings. In the bottom of the ninth, he struck out two of the final three batters to give Rockford the victory and celebrate with post-game fireworks.

"It feels pretty good, especially since it's the Fourth of July," Eusebio said. "I was nervous, but we got the job done."

The Screws will look to earn the series sweep tomorrow, at 3:35 p.m., before they head into the All-Star break and do not resume action until July 10th. Fans can buy tickets all season long at https://rockford-rivets.nwltickets.com/.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026

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