Madison Mallards Fall Despite Strong Start from Noah Musolf

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Mallards (26-13) fell short against the Wausau Woodchucks (25-10) on Saturday night at Athletic Park.

Noah Musolf (Madison College) turned in an impressive start for Madison, firing five scoreless innings to keep the game tied through the first half. The right-hander allowed just two hits while striking out two, lowering his season ERA to 2.03.

The Woodchucks broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Lane Walton (Arkansas State University) delivered an RBI single to open the scoring before Max Soliz (University of Kansas) drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0. Walton later crossed the plate on a passed ball, extending Wausau's lead to 3-0.

Wausau added to its advantage in the seventh when Peyton Firgens (McLennan Community College) lined a two-run single to make it 5-0. The Woodchucks put the game out of reach in the eighth, scoring four more runs, highlighted by Holden Groebl's (Cowley County Community College) two-run home run to push the lead to 9-0.

The Mallards mounted a late rally in the ninth to avoid the shutout. Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) drove in Madison's first run with an RBI single, Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) scored on a double play, and Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) added an RBI single. Madison brought three runs across, but the comeback ended there as Wausau secured the 9-3 victory.

Tyson Potts (Central Michigan University) earned the win for the Woodchucks, while Logan Addison (Texas Tech University) was charged with the loss for Madison.

The Mallards return to Warner Park on Sunday for the finale of the two-game series against the Woodchucks and the final game before the Northwoods League All-Star break. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







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