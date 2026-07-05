Saturday Night Fireworks Lead to Growlers' Win
Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (24-17, 3-2) rode an early offensive explosion to an 11-5 win against the Kenosha Kingfish (21-18, 0-4) Saturday night.
Kalamazoo returned home for the first time in a week and didn't wait long to settle in. Teddy Tokheim homered for the third time this season, giving the Growlers a 2-0 advantage.
The Kingfish answered in the second inning, scoring one off an error. From there, the Growlers took off.
One run in the bottom of the second inning, two in the third inning and four in the fourth inning put Kalamazoo up 9-1 after four innings.
In the fifth inning, the Kingfish answered with one run, but the Growlers stifled any attempt, scoring another run in the bottom of the frame, now leading 10-2.
Kalamazoo scored one more in the seventh, while Kenosha found two in the top of the ninth, but it was too late to claw back, with the Growlers winning 11-5.
On the pitching side, Liam Golden made his first start of the season, completing four innings while allowing one unearned run and striking out seven Kingfish. Jack Crittendon threw three innings while also allowing just one unearned run before Parker Aten and Preston Cosby finished the game.
Offensively, Trevor Johnson and Case Sullivan were hot, with Johnson going 3-for-3 while scoring four runs and walking twice. Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk.
"You just have to stay in your process throughout the entire season," Johnson said. "Wherever that is in the lineup, we're all a team and we have to pass the torch."
The Growlers and Kingfish play the final game in a two-game series before both teams get four days off for the All-Star break. Sunday's game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EDT.
Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026
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