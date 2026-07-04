Flying Mummies Welcome Pit Spitters Back to McBride over July 4th Weekend

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (1-2, 18-21) host the Traverse City Pit Spitters (3-0, 24-15) for a pair of games over Independence Day weekend at Historic Don McBride Stadium.

As part of the Mummies' July 4th promotion, Saturday's game is Military Appreciation Night, with free entry provided to all veterans and active-duty service members, sponsored by Uranus Fudge Factory. Every Saturday, kids also have the opportunity to run the bases after the conclusion of the game.

Richmond are coming off a 1-2 trip to Rockford, dropping the first two games, 10-7 and 13-10, before picking up their first win of the second half of the season, 8-4. Newcomer Colton Sims was the hottest batter for the Mummies, going a combined 6-15 at the plate with two home runs, two doubles, ten RBI, and four runs scored.

Among today's starters for the Flying Mummies are their pair of All Stars, Jackson Thomas and Prince Deboskie, who will make the trip to Dyersville, Iowa next week. Deboskie was also selected to compete in the league's Home Run Challenge.

The Pit Spitters arrive in Richmond for the second time in the last seven days, as the two teams split a seven-inning double header on June 27th. The Flying Mummies are 1-5 in total against Traverse City, losing four games on the road in Michigan.

The second half of the season has yet to truly formulate, but the undefeated Pit Spitters command an early lead in the Great Lakes East Division, followed by the 2-1 Rivets in second, and the Kalamazoo Growlers and Royal Oak Leprechauns at 2-2. Richmond is currently fifth with their 1-2 second half record.

Brendan Murphy (1-1, 4.11 ERA) gets his seventh starting nod of the season, and second against the Pit Spitters. For Traverse City, Miles Morris (2-1, 4.64 ERA) makes his third start and ninth appearance.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026

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