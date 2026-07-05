Big Sticks Drop Final Contest Before All-Star Break against Bismarck

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (20-19 overall, 2-3 second half) scored first, but were unable to retain the lead, ultimately dropping the final game before the all-star break to the Bismarck Larks (18-21 overall, 2-3 second half) on Independence Day.

Badlands got the scoring started in the bottom of the 3rd inning when Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC) recorded an RBI sacrifice fly, scoring Cougar Cooke (Arkansas State) to take the lead.

The Larks immediately responded with a three-run top of the 4th inning, capitalizing off a leadoff walk with a two-run home run from Joe Connolly then later plating another run with a sacrifice fly from Dylan Larkins.

The Big Sticks grabbed one run back in the bottom of the 4th inning when John Youens (Baylor) hit a two out double then scored on another double by Samson Pugh (Texas State) to put the score to 3-2.

Bismarck expanded the lead with an RBI single from Blade Carver in the top of the 5th inning before blowing it open in the 6th. A sacrifice fly from Larkins started the scoring in the top of the 6th inning, then RBI singles from Andrew Guevara, Carmelo Rivera, and Ezra Farmer extended the lead to 8-2.

The Big Sticks pulled two runs back with a pair of sacrifice flies from Gamaliel Jones (Angelo State) in the 7th and 9th innings, but ultimately could not muster a comeback, losing the contest 8-4.

The Big Sticks head into the all-star break with a 2-3 record in the second half, and will look to get back on track after the five-day break with a home game against Bismarck on July 10th, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026

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