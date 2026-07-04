Chinooks Sweep Green Bay in Doubleheader

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi. - 3-0 to start the second half of the 2026 Northwoods league season, the Lakeshore Chinooks hosted the Green Bay Rockers for a doubleheader matchup on Friday, July 3 at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wi.

Sweeping Fond du Lac on June 6 in their only doubleheader at the time, the Chinooks had the same success Friday against Green Bay. With the pair of wins, the Chinooks have the longest win streak this season in the Northwoods League of 10 games.

With the first game of the doubleheader rescheduled after the game was fogged out on its original date June 9, the game resumed in the top of the second inning. Before the game was postponed, Bryan Lorenz hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Chinooks a 1-0 lead.

Resuming in the top of the second inning, the Rockers wasted no time, bringing around two runs to score. Christopher Romo struggled with command in the inning, walking and hitting two batters a piece.

Leading 2-1 in the top of the fourth, Green Bay extended their lead to three with a Eli Selga two-run single. after Selga's at bat, Ryan Richter came in to pitch for the Chinooks.

Once upon entering the game, Richter stabilized the game for the Chinooks by pitching through the seventh inning while holding the Rockers scoreless. Through his time on the mound, the Chinooks scored five runs to take a 6-4 lead.

Despite being outhit 13-5 in the win, the Chinooks drew nine walks in innings 4-6. Threatening with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, a walk put the tying run on third base for the Rockers. With one out, the Chinooks brought in a high-leverage arm in Ben Groeschl.

On a 1-0 count to Selga, Groeschl did a successful pickoff move to second base for the second out. On the second pitch of the at bat to Selga, Groeschl got out of the inning with a flyout to center field. Groeschl stayed in the game for a save opportunity, and secured the save with a two-strikeout inning.

After Friday's games, Groeschl has allowed just three earned runs in 20.2 innings pitched.

With the game one win, the Chinooks tied Madison for the longest win streak of the season at nine games. Going for the season record, the Chinooks yet again scored a first-inning run courtesy of a Nolan Sandee sacrifice fly. In games the Chinooks score first, they are 15-5.

Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Sam Myers extended the Chinooks lead to two with a RBI single. Collecting three hits in both games of the doubleheader, Myers has six multi-hit games on the season and raised his batting average to .385 in 17 games.

Field Manager Mikel Moreno said Myers is a disciplined player who takes the game seriously.

"He knows this is the perfect opportunity for him to get better," Moreno said.

On the mound for the Chinooks, Landon Dessart made his club debut. Despite a tight zone, Dessart delivered four innings of one-run ball. Issuing a walk to load the bases with one out in the fourth inning, Dessart allowed a sacrifice fly, but limited the damage by getting a flyout to end his start.

"Whatever the environment dictates that you do, you [have] to be successful in that environment," Moreno said. "All you can ask for is [to] be consistent, then execute your pitch."

Dessart established the zone early in counts, throwing first pitch strikes to 14 of the 20 batters he faced. He was also able to put away Rockers hitters, collecting four strikeouts on 10 whiffs.

The Chinooks followed their escape in the top of the fourth inning with a four-run barrage in the bottom half of the inning. The Rockers responded back with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but were met with two more Chinook runs coming in the bottom half of the inning.

With the second game being a shortened seven-inning game, the Chinooks' 8-3 lead after the fifth inning was enough to eventually win 9-3. Nick Allred and Myers led the collective effort on offense with multi-hit performances, as Dessart earned his first career win with the club.

With the sweep, the Chinooks are a perfect 5-0 to open the second-half season.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026

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