Traverse City Offense Goes Cold in Series Opener Loss at Richmond

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Richmond, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters struck early in Saturday night's series opener against the Richmond Flying Mummies, collecting five hits and three runs across the first two innings.

But for the next four frames, Traverse City went hitless, while Richmond piled on nine unanswered runs to hand the Pit Spitters a 9-4 loss at Don McBride Stadium.

The defeat marked Traverse City's first loss of the second half, dropping the Pit Spitters to 3-1.

Richmond collected 12 hits and hit two home runs, marking a season high in homers allowed by Traverse City.

With two outs in the second inning, the Pit Spitters strung together four consecutive singles and a walk to plate three runs. Colin Sander drove in two of them, extending his on-base streak to 21 games, while Ethan Guerra added an RBI single, his 35th run driven in of the season, tying him for seventh in the league.

Miles Williams made his first start of the summer in his 11th appearance. He took the loss, dropping to 2-1, after going 3.2 innings and allowing four earned runs.

Richmond took over beginning in the third, scoring nine unanswered runs across the next five innings. The Flying Mummies plated three in the third, two in the fourth, one in the sixth, and three more in the seventh.

After Williams, Jack Grunkemeyer worked 2.1 innings and had three runs charged to him. Sander, who started the game as the designated hitter, took the mound for the final two frames and allowed one earned run.

Colton Sims and Eli Bennett both homered for Richmond, as the Flying Mummies gained momentum behind a six-inning start from Brendan Murphy, who earned the win. Danny Harris covered the final three innings, allowing one run in the eighth on a Zach Carlson sacrifice fly before closing out the 9-4 final.

Traverse City flashed the leather on two separate occasions throughout the night.

In the bottom of the second, with runners on first and second, Cody Freitas turned a 3-6 triple play after catching a line drive at first base. In the fifth, center fielder Jacob Kucharczyk robbed an extra-base hit in the right-center gap with a full-extension diving catch.

The Pit Spitters (3-1) and Flying Mummies (2-2) will play the series finale Sunday at Don McBride Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Both teams will then get four days of rest for the Northwoods League All-Star break.







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