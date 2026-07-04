Rockers Host Fond du Lac for the 4th of July

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay will look to get back on track as they take on Fond du Lac for the first time in the second half. With first pitch scheduled for 1:05, the Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing. The Rockers will look for success from another new arm on the pitching staff.

Wesley Marien is set to make his Northwoods League debut. The right-handed sophomore comes from Northwestern State University where he has posted a 3.72 in his two seasons. Marien has only had a couple starting opportunities with the Demons but will toe the rubber for Green Bay as a part of the starting rotation.

Marien was tied for the team lead with 17 appearances in the spring as he threw 37.1 innings and punched out 33 hitters. The Louisiana native will look for similar strikeout numbers against a Dock Spider team coming off of a split doubleheader with the La Crosse Loggers.

Fond du Lac will throw Garrett Workman. The sophomore southpaw will also be pitching for the first time in the Northwoods League. With a 3.27 ERA in the spring season and .262 batting average against, he will look to quiet the Rocker bats that have struggled against lefties this season.

Green Bay will have many of the new position players in the lineup today, including Keshav Tebeck who is playing his first game. The Rocker offense scored a total of eight runs in their doubleheader yesterday. They will need more production from the offense to have a successful day against the Dock Spiders.

The Rockers return home after the All-Star break on July 10. They will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies in game one of a two-game set, slated for a 6:35 start. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026

Rockers Host Fond du Lac for the 4th of July - Green Bay Rockers

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