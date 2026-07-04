Dock Spiders Top Rockers

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Fond du Lac's bats were too much for the Rockers pitching staff to handle as Green Bay dropped the first game of the series 8-4. The Rockers threw five different pitchers in the contest as they continue to struggle finding depth from the new rotation.

Wesley Marien had a solid first two innings. He allowed a run in the first but came back and dealt a nice second frame. Green Bay was able to even the score at one as Alejandro Covas scampered home on a wild pitch. Fondy's bats then soared, scoring seven unanswered runs.

With Isaac Gammel on the mound, Keirnan O'Niell plated two with his double which was followed by a Reed Strohmeyer RBI knock. The Rockers trailed 4-1 throughout the middle innings. In the sixth, Kyle Knoll was called upon after a pair of solid innings. The lefty got knocked around by the Spider bats. Patrick Graham had a two-RBI double and came home to score on a sacrifice fly.

Green Bay then trailed 8-1 in the eighth inning. The Rockers offense started to string together hits, all starting with Aidan Kuni's fourth home run of the season. Coleman Lewis, David Ballenilla and Eli Selga all had base hits of their own in the frame. Covas recorded an RBI on a fielder's choice and the Rockers were within four runs in the ninth inning.

Green Bay All Star, Holden Harrris, worked a perfect top of the ninth before the Rockers made things interesting in the bottom half. The bases were loaded with two outs and the tying run at the plate for Covas. He would ground out back to the pitcher as the Rockers dropped the ballgame.

The Rockers will head to Herr-Baker Field tomorrow for the final game before the All-Star break.

The Rockers return home after the All-Star break on July 10. They will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies in game one of a two-game set, slated for a 6:35 start. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2026

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