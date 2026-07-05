Express Fireworks Fade in 7-6 Fourth of July Loss to Honkers

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - An early lead wasn't enough as pitching struggles granted a 7-6 loss to the Rochester Honkers on the Fourth of July.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

Underneath a sky full of fireworks, the Express faced the Honkers in Carson Park for the first game of their two-game series and started on the right foot in the bottom of the third inning.

As Philip Cheong was up to bat, he was ultimately walked. With Cheong on base, Matthew Maulik was delivered the first pitch, in which Maulik responded by sailing it across right field for a home run, bringing home Cheong and himself for a 2-0 lead.

The Express lead was safe until the sixth inning, in which things eventually fell apart for the Trains-starting with Sawyer Hoffman on the mound, who pitched five innings, striking out seven and dishing out five hits.

Despite his hard work, Hoffman grew tired in his sixth inning, which was trouble within itself, but was complemented with an error on the Express shortstop, in which the Honkers received their first two runs of the night, to even the score 2-2.

Taking the lead, Cooper Kruk hit a home run to left field, bringing home three more players, ultimately taking back the lead at 5-2.

Rochester's momentum did not stop and instead carried into the seventh inning, where Jackson Norum crossed home plate off a Jackson Gluek groundout-quickly followed by Kruk, who walked to bring home Sam Harry to finish their lead at 7-2.

Despite the chances, the Express ultimately slowed down. Responding to the Honkers' two runs in the seventh inning, the Trains earned four of their own, starting with Cheong hitting a double to center field, bringing home two runners. Followed by Maulik hitting his second home run of the game and fifth of the season to finish the score at 7-6.

Despite needing to earn at least one more run, the Express fell flat in the last two innings to finish the Fourth of July with a 7-6 loss.

The Express will face the Honkers once more on the road in Mayo Field at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.







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