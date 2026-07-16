Green Bay Returns Home to Begin Four Game Homestand

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers first baseman Aidan Kuni heads home

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers first baseman Aidan Kuni heads home(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After an agonizing 9-6 loss yesterday, the Rockers continue their seven games straight facing divisional opponents. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are in two for two games at Capital Credit Union Park, with tonight's game beginning at 6:35 pm. Gates open one hour before first pitch at 5:30 pm.

Yesterday, the Rockers dropped the series finale vs. the Chinooks. After Lakeshore scored three in the 8th, they shut down the Rockers to split the series. That is the final time the Rockers will see the Chinooks in the 2026 season, with Lakeshore taking the season series, 5-3.

Tonight, Brady Trombello (Texas Tech) returns to the mound at Capital Credit Union Park, coming off his best start of the 2026 season. On the 10th of July vs. the Mud Puppies, Trombello went six innings, giving up three hits and two runs in total, while striking out six and walking zero Mud Puppies

For Wisconsin Rapids, it's a familiar name on the bump. Colton LaFave (San Diego State) has already pitched twice against the Rockers, and in total, has allowed six runs in two outings. In his last time out vs. Green Bay, he got knocked around for six runs on five hits in just four innings of work.

The Rockers will try to get back on track and in the win column. In the second half standings, they hold a 6-8 record and the number four spot in the Great Lakes West.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Friday, July 17, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Fish Fry night in the TDS Club Level and there is a Light Up Tumbler Giveaway! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the Toco Beach Steelpan! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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