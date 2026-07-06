Chinooks Split Two-Game Set with Win over Royal Oak

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Attempting to split a two-game set against Royal Oak, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced the Leprechauns on Sunday, July 5. Entering the All-Star break with a bang, the Chinooks' offense went off for 12 runs in a 12-5 win.

1/4 of the Chinook' runs were scored in the opening frame. With runners on first and third base with one out, Leprechaun starting pitcher Sawyer Cooney balked to score Nick Allred.

With the bases loaded with two down, Sam Meidenbauer drew a walk to extend the inning and score the second run of the inning. Two pitches later, Nathan Hanel brought in runs three and four of the inning on a two RBI single to left field.

Scoring a first-inning run in their last seven games, the Chinooks are averaging 1.8 first-inning runs during this stretch.

With early run support from his offense, Max Mousser took the mound for the Chinooks. Despite allowing just one hit, Mousser struggled with his command and allowed two runs to score in the frame. Fortunately for the Chinooks, Mousser shined the rest of his start.

From innings 2-5, Mousser allowed one earned run on one hit, while striking out six. Allowing four batters to reach base safely in the first inning, just three Leprechauns reached base the rest of Mousser's start.

During Mousser's start, the Chinooks gave him more support with a two-run third inning. Opening the inning, Bryan Lorenz singled to center field. David Mysza followed him in the order with a double to put runners on second and third base. With the leadoff hit, Lorenz extended his hitting streak to 15 games.

Following Mysza's double, back-to-back RBI groundouts extended the Chinooks lead to three. Leading the Leprechauns 7-4, the Chinooks separated themselves by scoring five runs in the final two innings.

The Chinooks lone home run of the game came in the top of the ninth inning off the bat of Aukai Kea for a three-run shot. Winning 12-5, the Chinooks bullpen in four innings held the Leprechauns to two runs on five hits. With the win, the Chinooks have the most second-half wins with six.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.