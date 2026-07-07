Wausau Swept in Seven-Inning Doubleheader by Eau Claire

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







EAU CLAIRE, WI- The Woodchucks were hoping to build on momentum gained early in the second half of the 2026 season in a rescheduled seven-inning doubleheader against Eau Claire Monday afternoon, but it ended up being a rather difficult day at Carson Park. Wausau lost to the Eau Claire Express, 7-5 in game two of the doubleheader, which finished off an Eau Claire sweep against the Woodchucks in the first two meetings between the teams this summer.

Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/Mississippi State) finished the game 2-3 with two RBIs, reaching base three times. Ben Chuttey (USC-Upstate) picked up a second strong appearance in as many days, pitching two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and striking out four.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau had to work from behind early. The Express started game two hot with a four-run first inning, and added on a run in the second to build a 5-0 cushion.

The Woodchucks then began a comeback charge in the third. Two runs came home, one on a passed ball, and another on a Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) RBI double down the right field line. However, the Express punched back with two runs in the fifth inning to restore the five run lead.

However, Wausau kept battling. In the sixth, Donovan Jeffrey (Miami/Transfer Portal) roped an RBI single, and he was followed by Peyton Firgens, who had a two-RBI single with two outs in the frame to cut the deficit to two. Wausau brought the tying run to the plate in both the sixth and seventh innings, but could not find any more runs.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Peyton Firgens has started his season with the Woodchucks with an eight-game on-base streak.

This is only the second time Wausau has been swept in a two-game set in the 2026 season.

Max Soliz Jr. has registered a hit in each of his first four games this summer, with three of those going for extra bases.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks drop to 26-12, and are now 5-3 to start second half play. The Woodchucks now sit 1.5 games behind Lakeshore and a game back of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the second half Great Lakes West standings. The winner of the second half will secure the final playoff spot in the Great Lakes West, along with first-half champion Madison.

Wausau now takes a much needed rest for the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star break, which will span over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. After the All-Star break, the Woodchucks will only have one off day for the remainder of the 2026 season. Wausau gets back to action Friday night in an important matchup on the road against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch at Herr-Baker Field is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Wausau's next home game will come Saturday, July 11 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, and first pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. It's Woody's Reading Club Redemption Day #3 at the ballpark, as students who took part in Woody's Reading Club have a chance to earn a free ticket to the game. In addition, it's Festival Foods Family Ticket Night, where fans can enjoy a $12 ticket which includes a brat and tap soda! Fans can purchase tickets for remaining 2026 Woodchucks games at Athletic Park by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2026

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