Rox Sweep MoonDogs with 8-4 Win Ahead of All-Star Break

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox first baseman Jackson Legg

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox first baseman Jackson Legg(St. Cloud Rox)

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (28-14) claimed their Northwoods League-best 28th win of the season by defeating the Mankato MoonDogs (16-24) 8-4 on Monday. The Rox hold a three-game winning streak going into the three-day All-Star break after completing the sweep of Mankato.

The Rox offense found their rhythm in the top of the second inning, scoring three runs. Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) and Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) both added RBI singles to give St. Cloud a 2-0 lead. With Jorissen at third base and Westbrook at first, the Rox used the double steal to bring Jorissen home and extend the advantage to three.

St. Cloud added to the lead in the top of the third when Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make the score 4-0.

Emerson McKnight (University of Kansas) made his third start of the season on the mound for the Rox and delivered five innings with eight strikeouts, never giving up the lead in the matchup.

Mankato started to rally, but Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) brought the lead back up to three in the top of the sixth inning with a two-run single to make the advantage 6-3 for the Rox. Brett White (University of Iowa) sent home another run on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to four at 7-3.

In the top of the eighth, Austin Haley (Arkansas State University) mashed the ball over the left field wall for his second home run of the season to add on to the Rox advantage at 8-3.

St. Cloud went on to win 8-4 over Mankato for their third straight victory ahead of the All-Star Break.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Emerson McKnight.

St. Cloud will have three days off for the Northwoods League All-Star break, but some members will be busy at the Northwoods League All-Star Game in Dyersville, Iowa. After claiming the best first-half record in the Great Plains, the Rox coaching staff and some selected players will travel to the Field of Dreams to coach and play in the game on Wednesday at 7:05 PM Central.

The Rox next play on Friday, July 10, at Willmar to face the Stingers at 6:35 PM. The next Rox home game is on Monday, July 13th, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Joe Faber Field at 6:35 PM Central, presented by McDonald's Meats and Rengel Printing. It will be $1 Hot Dog Night while supplies last, and Former Rox Star Jordan Barth Will Have His Number (#1) Retired. There will be a Special Edition Barth Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2026

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