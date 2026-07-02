Rox Fall 2-0 to Split Series with Badlands, Return Home Thursday
Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (25-13) fell 2-0 to the Badlands Big Sticks (19-17) on Wednesday to split the series after a 16-0 victory in game one. The First Half Great Plains Champion Rox host the Bismarck Larks on Thursday at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field.
Hunter Poe (McMurry University) received the start on the mound and stayed strong defensively for 6.2 innings. Poe racked up a season-high eight strikeouts in his seventh start of the season and held Badlands to just two runs.
Myles Hanson (Augustana University) made his Rox debut behind Poe in relief and was able to prevent Badlands from scoring in his 1.1 innings on the mound.
St. Cloud put 11 runners on base in the game, including two in the top of the eighth after a pinch-hit single from Colton Rother (University of Kansas). Ultimately, the rally fell short as the Rox split the series with the Big Sticks to begin the second half.
The First Half Great Plains Champion Rox look forward to returning to Joe Faber Field on Thursday to host the Bismarck Larks for a two-game set.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Hunter Poe.
The Rox return home on Thursday, July 2nd, at 6:35 PM Central to host the Bismarck Larks, presented by Miller Lite. There will be a Pint Glass Giveaway for the first 500 Fans 21+ years of age at Joe Faber Field.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
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St. Cloud Rox catcher Carter Jorissen at bat
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Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Fall 2-0 to Split Series with Badlands, Return Home Thursday
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